While some annual events never took place over the summer in west Georgia, this year’s Villa Rica Frontiers Rodeo will take place this weekend as scheduled.
But there will be precautions in effect to protect participants and spectators alike from the pandemic, according to event organizer, Carroll County Commissioner Clint Chance.
This will be the 15th annual Don-Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers Rodeo, an event sanctioned by the Professional Cowboy’s Association, the largest pro rodeo circuit tour east of the Mississippi. It normally draws contestants from across the United States.
The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, August 28 and 29. Gates will open at 6 p.m. each night. The venue is in an open field one mile south of the V-Plex on Highway 61, Villa Rica.
Tickets may be purchased in advance, and include a free ticket offer for every third general admission ticket purchased in advance. Advance ticket sale locations — which are cash only — include: Don Rich Ford in Villa Rica, E.T. Doyal & Sons Feed store in Villa Rica and Wallace Farm Supply in Bowdon Junction.
General admission advance tickets cost $15, while children under five are admitted free. VIP seating along the arena fence costs $25.
Admission at the gate is also $15 with free admission for those under 5, but there will be no free ticket offer. ViP seating is also available at the gate for $25. These are cash-only prices; there will be a $2 processing surcharge on every ticket bought at the gate with a card.
Chance said spectators will see seven pro rodeo events, including bull riding, “the most dangerous sport in America.”
A special event this year will be the world-renowned Dusty Myers Show, with his rodeo clown act and his 2,000-pound pet Brahman bull.
Just like every year, there will also be plenty of activities and homemade food. There will be a mechanical bull, pony rides, inflatables, and official western souvenirs. Traditional food will be available, including corn dogs, barbecue, hamburgers, and hot dogs.
Chance said that because of the ongoing pandemic, the rodeo will be taking extra precautions this year for the safety of the spectators and community at large.
One extra measure the organizers are taking is bringing in some of the largest, portable spectator seating available and providing larger than normal walkways to allow additional opportunities for social distancing. There will also be room for spectators to bring their own lawn chairs for those who want to sit at ground level away from the bleachers.
There will be contactless ticket sales of the gate, and there will be personnel to clean select hard surfaces, including restrooms. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be set up.
Chance said that face masks are highly recommended but will not be required, in accord with guidelines established by Gov. Brian Kemp. Spectators who wish to wear a mask but don’t have one can request a mask at the gate.
Any individual that has recently tested positive for COVID, has been exposed to an infected individual, or is showing common signs of the virus should not attend this event.
“Each year, the Don-Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo looks forward to bringing quality, family entertainment to west Georgia,” Chance said. “We are looking forward to the 15th annual being a fun experience that will create memories lasting a lifetime for fans of all ages!”
