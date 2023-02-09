True Southern front porches are made for sitting and ciphering. Mine, a wrap around, is as Southern as cracklin’ cornpone and pot likker. Wooden and painted dark gray with chairs a gracious plenty, the porch creaks with each step. It sounds a tad like my back when I get out of the bed soon as the cock crows, somewhere between the fifteenth time and five hundredth time.
Today is Saturday. It is unseasonably sunny, warm. I’m swaying back-and-forth in my parents’ old oak brown, double rocker. There’s a gentle breeze. It doesn’t take long to realize I’m downwind from the local chicken houses. I can still hear my Paw-Paw say that it smells like money. I could never tell what money Paw-Paw had been sniffing.
For what it’s worth, it certainly wasn’t shinola.
Back to my front porch. It’s for sittin’. Sittin’ and cipherin’ - sometimes to myself; sometimes to the mockingbird on the yellow bird feeder. It’s for visiting too. No cell phones, mind you. Today, well, it is the former rather than the latter. So, here’s some random Saturday afternoon cipherin’ for you, my friend, front porch style:
Protect your mental health at all costs. You need to take a day off? Take one. Go for a walk in the woods. Smell the sweet Georgia pines, listen to their gentle swaying, whispering to you. Go wet a line. Catch a mess. Fry them in a cured iron skillet floating in so much oil that the American Heart Association might declare it more dangerous than tar and nicotine.
And speaking of listening, Luke Bryan is about as country as turkey stuffing. I hear that “winner, winner, catfish dinner,” song of his is used by the FBI to obtain confessions from enemy combatants. It oughtta be banned as cruel and unusual punishment. The Possum, The Hag, Waylon, and Cash - in no particular order - never donned a pair of skinny jeans, you know what I’m saying? And speaking of turkey, that poor ol’ boy probably doesn’t eat his cranberry sauce from a can, either.
Which reminds me – go pick some flowers. The yellow jonquils are good ones. Already blooming for you. Give them to your sweetheart for absolutely no reason. Put on some vinyl. Etta James or Smokey Robinson. Slow dance in the living room. Just you and her. Become nineteen again. Life is too short to worry about that report on your desk or that voicemail from two days ago. Those things can wait.
Don’t forget to grab up and bask in all things good, friend. Ain’t nothing that will beat a good short or full-length work of historical fiction, a fine red wine from Little Vine Vineyards or a smooth pint from Local Ties Brewery, Atlanta Braves baseball, and the love of a good woman.
I figure that last bit of advice is the best. Plus, I figure my good woman will read this story later, so there’s that.
Can’t think of good without Jimmy Carter. That’s all. Just Mr. Jimmy. Folks from Plains call him that. The way I cipher it, I’m branch kin, so I call him Mr. Jimmy, too. And buy a cone of homemade peanut butter ice cream from the Bobby Salter’s Plain Peanuts and General Store if you’re down that way.
Tell them ol’ Bid sent you.
Oh, and if you would have told me 25 years ago that I’d be where I’m at today and doing what I’m doing, I would have laughed. You know, one of those full-belly laughs that your Paw-Paw commenced when telling the same joke during Christmas dinner every year since you were about knee-high. Something about moving a Sand Mountain outhouse under a full-moon August night, a pack of rabid raccoons, and a 12-gauge shotgun.
But that’s another story.
And those stories, well, those make me pause and be mighty obliged for those times my Dad and Paw-Paw busted my britches. Had to cut my own switches with a Case pocket knife. Still hear that click that locked the knife into place. I’d swear on a stack of redback hymnals that I didn’t deserve a lot of them, except for one time when I sassed my Granny in August of ‘84 and that time I quoted a Richard Pryor stand-up routine when I was eleven. I had borrowed the cassette tape from a friend, whom I still blame for my hide getting tanned to this very day.
Boy howdy, I got it but good.
Diversity and inclusion make Carrollton, Roosterville, Tyus - and all places far and near – a better world. Bickering over the red words in the KJV or NIV should not cause you to put on airs. Blue donkeys and red elephants shouldn’t be kicking and trumpeting bad names and bearing false witnesses. Break bread with folks who don’t look, love, speak, worship, or, hell, even act like you do. It’s pretty simple. “Red and yellow, black and white...” Am I right? Trust me. Better yet, trust Him, even when you fall into the mustard seed category, like me.
I hear that’s all we need, friend...
So, if you don’t have a front porch, I’d like to invite you to mine here in Roopville. Come and sit a spell with me. Sit and cipher. We’ll listen to the mockingbirds. Just leave the paperwork and voicemails behind. Worries, too. I’ll be here, ready to offer a kind work. And even a good ol’ neck hug, too, for what it’s worth.
After all, that’s what front porches are for, right?
Especially Southern ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.