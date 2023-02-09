True Southern front porches are made for sitting and ciphering. Mine, a wrap around, is as Southern as cracklin’ cornpone and pot likker. Wooden and painted dark gray with chairs a gracious plenty, the porch creaks with each step.  It sounds a tad like my back when I get out of the bed soon as the cock crows, somewhere between the fifteenth time and five hundredth time.

Today is Saturday. It is unseasonably sunny, warm. I’m swaying back-and-forth in my parents’ old oak brown, double rocker. There’s a gentle breeze. It doesn’t take long to realize I’m downwind from the local chicken houses. I can still hear my Paw-Paw say that it smells like money.  I could never tell what money Paw-Paw had been sniffing.

