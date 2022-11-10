Ill-fated and jinxed. Bedeviled and foredoomed. Blankety-blanked and voodooed. Bamboozled and hoodwinked. Let’s face it, my fellow, long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fans, we are a most weary lot in desperate need of an elixir, if you will, from the football gods who, at some point along the way, have deemed our beloved birds the most cursed team in the National Football League.

My Atlanta-sports cuss bucket, known far and wide by my family and friends, runneth over.

