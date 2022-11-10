Ill-fated and jinxed. Bedeviled and foredoomed. Blankety-blanked and voodooed. Bamboozled and hoodwinked. Let’s face it, my fellow, long-suffering Atlanta Falcons fans, we are a most weary lot in desperate need of an elixir, if you will, from the football gods who, at some point along the way, have deemed our beloved birds the most cursed team in the National Football League.
My Atlanta-sports cuss bucket, known far and wide by my family and friends, runneth over.
I once wrote in this space, albeit briefly, about my first Falcons game with my Dad. It was the late Fall of ‘87. Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now,” had just overtaken Michael Jackson’s “Bad” as Billboard’s number one song. Pulling for the Saints or 49’ers - division rivals of the Falcons - was almost as scandalous in our Southern Baptist household as singing a line or two of Tiffany’s said number one.
Who knew that the part in her song about “tumbl[in’] to the ground” had nothing to do with football, and everything to do with winding up in Satan’s snares of sulfuric hellfire and eternal damnation? But, I digress.
My Dad, who Shakespeare’s Hamlet had in mind when he droned on about “suffer[ing] the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,” was a devoted fan of the Falcons and their, er, “fortunes” since their inception in ‘66. I spent the entire decade of the 1980’s Sunday afternoons watching my Dad, hanging onto the edge of his burnt-orange Laz-E-Boy, pitch one conniption fit after another, eagerly awaiting the almost-silent slip of a swear word from his lips. I learned the art of the impeccably-timed swear word at the feet of my Dad, who could yield them like Pablo Picasso could his paints. In my father’s purest of cuss word creations, he would subsequently follow with his priceless, “Do as I say, and not as I do” quote.
There ain’t no telling what matriculations he would have mouthed in regards to that 28-3 comeback of Super Bowl lore that, well, quite frankly still stings like the dickens.
All of this brings us to our previous Sunday, the Falcons-Chargers game. Our youngest daughter, Mialeigh, a self-professed Chargers follower and number one fangirl of their quarterback, Justin Herbert. Mialeigh is passionate about the pigskin, studying both the college and pro game level, the same way a fisherman would study his favorite watering hole. The game has been marked on her calendar since our sweltering summer days, with hints dropped ever so slightly to her old man that, much like her Grandpa’s swearing, can only be appreciated art from that rivals Mr. Picasso.
In short, I purchased two tickets, knowing the Falcon fan in me would undoubtedly be left forsaken and forlorn.
We pulled out of our Roopville driveway around 9:30 Sunday morning on our way to Holmes Drive, just inside the Atlanta city limits, and our usual beginning blueline Marta trip to Little Five Points and North Avenue for our pregame meal at The Varsity, a long-standing family tradition. It was a sea of Falcon black and red as far as the eye could see on our Marta tram. That is, with the exception of my youngest, donning her white and yellow Herbert jersey, his number 10 trimmed in powder blue. She was an undaunted stranger in Falconland, my arm casually placed on the back of her seat with my hand resting on her shoulder. She didn’t mind a bit.
Someone sitting in front of us was blasting Jermaine Dupri’s “Welcome to Atlanta” through their Apple earbuds.
We exited the Marta station at North Avenue, passing by the stately All Saints Episcopal Church,while being serenaded by a Sunday morning choir of honking Hondas and Toyotas speeding past us, as we walked the block of broken, patched sidewalk to The Varsity. I had my usual, albeit slim-downed version, of a #3 combo consisting of a chili burger, small onion rings, and a regular chocolate shake; Mia’s usual of chicken nuggets (“They’re really good, Dad - trust me!”), was the only substitute from my order.
It always lays on us a bit heavy, our greasy selections of grub, causing us to be as bloated as an Alabama tick throughout the afternoon. The subsequent jaunt back to the Marta - and eventually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as we made our way to our seats - helped lessen our bellies somewhat; however, I realized my pack of Rolaids chewables were resting on the kitchen counter in Roopville. The mint ones are the best.
Our seats offered a prime view of the action on the field in front of us, as well as the hazy, ever-expanding Atlanta skyline behind us. The game was a back-and-forth battle, much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the both of us, and, like my father before me, the mumbling of well-timed swear words, (which made Mialeigh giggle). I recalled stories of Mialeigh’s grandpa lugging me to games as a kid, stories that are as common to her as the blues, reds, and yellows of a Roopville sunset, which, when we were leaving our seats at the culmination of yet another last-second Falcons’ loss, we hoped to beat on our journey home.
We walked past the Falcons’ Ring of Honor, holding the portraits and biographical information of former greats who have donned the red and black. I immediately spotted Claude Humphrey, in between a mass of dejected Atlanta fans, marching like ants to the nearest exit.
“Humphrey,” I blurted out to Mialeigh, “was the greatest player to put on a Falcon uniform according to your Grandpa!”
She paused, glancing at a larger-than-life portrait of the man who manned the defensive trenches for the Falcons for 11 years, and responded:
“Yeah, I know. You’ve told me, Dad. But, I bet he would have looked and played better in a Chargers jersey!” She cracked a sweet, disarming smile.
I put my arm around her back, gave a short hug, and mumbled, “Go Falcons!”
Mialeigh laughed and enthusiastically exclaimed:
“Bolt up!”
From Justin Herbert to Claude Humphrey, one thing is for certain: Sometimes there’s more to my life’s memories than just winning and losing. As a self-professed, long-suffering Falcons fan - and more importantly, a proud girl dad - I am mighty blessed for that.
Mighty blessed.
