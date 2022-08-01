SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Peighton Williamson’s goal of a career in the film industry is coming to fruition. The 20-year-old Georgia Highlands College (GHC) alumna recently completed an internship on the set of MGM’s “Creed III.” Working on the upcoming blockbuster has only furthered her passion for movie production as she sets her eyes on a future profession.
“I was only planning on completing my general education credits at Georgia Highlands College and then transferring to Berry after my sophomore year to study film but then when my mom and I were speaking to my advisor about my courses for the fall of 2020, she told us about the partnership Georgia Highlands College has with the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and I decided to enroll,” Williamson said.
Having the internship opportunity through the partnership between GHC and GFA has really made a difference, she said.
GFA is a unique, statewide initiative to train the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience.
The program’s focus on diversity and support of underrepresented communities has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies like MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, who have signed on to help the GFA set students on
a path for a career in the entertainment industry.
“I absolutely loved my experience with GFA,” Williamson said. “The teachers were great and I gained so much knowledge in the classes.”
Her time with GFA culminated with an internship as a script supervisor on “Creed III” earlier this year, where she had a front-row seat to the production of the movie sitting beside actor/director Michael B. Jordan and the film’s script supervisor.
During her internship she notated coverage, continuity and timing of scenes on set and gained additional experience working in the production office.
She also previously worked on the set of “Holy Irresistible,” which features scenes filmed on GHC’s Floyd Campus.
“It’s always nerve-racking when stepping onto a big film set especially for the first time,” Williamson said. “However, just try to focus on why you’re there, absorb as much knowledge as you can, meet as many people as you can, make a good impression and make connections.”
Williamson said she will continue her film studies when she transfers to Berry this fall, but her internship has already landed her contacts, and a close friend, in the industry.
