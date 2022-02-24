A best-selling author and well known inspirational speaker who lived in a dozen foster homes while growing up and later went on to earn graduate degrees from two of America's most prestigious universities will be speaking in Carrollton on March 3.
Rodney Walker received an undergraduate degree from Atlanta's Morehouse College and went on to earn graduate degrees at Harvard and Yale University. He is coming to Carrollton as part of the University of West Georgia's "2022 Dag Fogler Critical Topics in Education Speaker Series" that is sponsored by UWG's College of Education.
After struggling academically and socially in school, Walker was diagnosed with autism and placed in special education. However, he learned to deal with his life struggles, joined a youth entrepreneurship program, and with the help of various mentors went on to win various business plan competitions.
Walker, who founded a company, Forever Life Productions, that creates custom videos for special occasions and events, travels nationally and internationally and speaks at public schools, corporations and conferences about the importance of trauma-informed education, mentoring at-risk youth and corporate philanthropy.
The author of the best selling book, "A New Day One: Trauma, Grace, and a Young Man's Journey from Foster Care to Yale," he delivered a keynote address at the White House on the importance of financial literacy for urban youth.
Portions of his life story have appeared on PBS's American Graduate Day.
Walker's presentation will be held next Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. in UWG's Campus Center. Pre-registration for the event can be made at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfC4DU93DTnWtXoFCLZK6L8ndUs2qTFiB6q9-kojWWgf-tS2g/viewform and is recommended.
The University's "Dag Folger Critical Topics in Education Speaker Series," a new avenue of engagement for students and other citizens that brings to the local community speakers who are leaders in their fields, opens a new world of learning for students and other citizens.
The speaker series is funded by a $50,000 endowment made by John Folger, son of the late Dag Folger who came to what was then West Georgia College in 1940 as the first dean of instruction and started a third year rural teacher training program.
