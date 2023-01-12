Ms. Frizell Bailey age 81 of Carrollton passed away January 6, 2023 Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 14, 2023 at noon at Antioch Clem Baptist Church Carrollton. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton.
Her viewing will be Friday January 13, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton from 4-7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home Carrollton, Ga. (770) 832-9059.
