The other night, I took my dog Blue outside before going to bed. Some nights I just open the door and let her out, while other nights, I go out with her. This was one of those nights I went out with her. It had stopped raining, and the air was filled with that after rain smell and the sweet odor of the tea olive in our backyard. Blue is an easy-going, well-trained dog. She comes when you clap your hands and call her name, unless she catches the scent of something more interesting. This night it was her friend Lucy, the little dog who lives next door.
Blue and Lucy are truly the Mutt and Jeff of our neighborhood. Lucy weighs eight pounds soaking wet. Blue is pushing fifty. Blue is a mostly sedate six-year-old Aussie mix. Not quite two, Lucy is still wired with puppy energy. She runs in circles around Blue, tempting her to the chase. Their favorite place to play is in the run-off ditch behind our house. Thankfully, we were in the front yard. My neighbor had been trying to get Lucy to come in for a half hour. Every time she came near, Lucy would dart away and run back into this huge circular bush across the road. She was after something that had taken refuge in the thick underbrush.
I realized that maybe we could get Lucy to come to Blue, and then my neighbor could grab her. After a few tries, I gave up. It was time to go inside, and I called Blue to come. I held the door open, and she stood on the stoop, looking longingly back at Lucy, who looked at Blue and promptly headed toward the same door. That is when my neighbor was finally able to catch Lucy, on my doorstep.
I thought about all the energy of chasing that little dog, trying to catch her. In the end, all it took was her friend to stand still and wait for her to stop and follow. How often do we live our lives in frantic movement, expending our energy running around, chasing our desires into the underbrush of the world? We run in circles around those we love, not stopping long enough to just spend time together. If the last year and a half have taught me anything, it’s that time with those we love and enjoy should not be wasted. When a friend calls to talk, take the call and listen well. When your children ask you to play a game, stop what you are doing and pick up the ball. When your sister calls, answer right away. It could be an emergency, or it could just be she wants to tell you something funny she remembered about growing up. When your neighbor’s dog won’t come in for the night, enjoy the night air together while the pooch tires herself out.
We have been reminded that life can be unexpectedly cut short by an invisible virus. We have also learned that being cooped up with those we love is a chance to remember what we really value and how close family can grow. We have discovered that caring about the most vulnerable in our community might mean taking a shot or wearing a mask or visiting through a window. Along the way of our own darting and dashing, there have been people who have waited for us to slow down and stop. They have patiently stood in the doorway of our lives, loving us enough to wait and watch. At the right moment, they have invited us to follow them into a space of stillness and grace, and in the safety of their presence, we have given our tired selves to rest.
I know, because most of the time, I’m a little bit more a Lucy than a Blue. I’m full of frantic energy, and I sometimes find myself chasing things into the bushes without realizing that what I really want is waiting close by. It’s love, stillness, rest, a safe place to just be in this dark night of the soul. Some days, it’s a dog named Blue.
