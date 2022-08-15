It has been a challenging couple of years since the Friends of Neva Lomason Library in Carrollton has been able to invite members and the public to an annual meeting. With things considerably more normal now, they are looking forward to hosting his year’s meeting on Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m. at the library.
According to board president Mary Jane Davis, a short report on the activities and accomplishments of the Friends will be followed by a presentation by nationally known historian John Ferling. Highly respected for his many books on the American Revolution and founding era, Dr. Ferling’s talk will center on his latest tome, Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of the Revolutionary War, 1778–1781, published last year.
