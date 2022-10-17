The Friends of Carrollton Committee has been formed to support the Carrollton Redevelopment Powers Referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The committee is chaired by Kirby Butler and James “Jay” Gill. Other committee members include Brian Dill, John Jackson, and Karen Handel.
“This initiative is about the future of Carrollton. We have an exceptional quality of life here, and we want to protect that and make it even better. Think about a reimagined Maple Street with more appealing utility poles and fewer wires hanging overhead, more sidewalks, and improvements to Oil Park like wifi hotspots and community gathering areas. Imagine Adamson Square with high-end living and more restaurants and shops. How about Bankhead Highway with greenspace and more inviting shopping centers? With tools like TADs, we can make this a reality — without raising taxes,” Butler said.
According to the press release, Friends of Carrollton will educate voters and encourage them to vote yes on the ballot question to authorize the city of Carrollton to exercise redevelopment tools under the Redevelopment Powers Law, including the creation of Tax Allocation Districts (TADs).
“TADs are temporary finance mechanisms that have been used for decades to help cities pay for much needed improvements and enhancements in certain defined areas without raising taxes. The downtowns of Rome and Gainesville have been transformed in recent years, and TADs were instrumental in these redevelopments. Here in Carrollton, TADs will help make our city more attractive to the private investors that will bring the nice restaurants and family attractions that we’re all looking for,” Gill said.
“We urge the voters of Carrollton to vote yes for the redevelopment powers. It’s for the future of Carrollton,” Butler said.
