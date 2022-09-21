The Haralson County Historical Society hosted their annual Fried Pie Festival on Saturday in Downtown Buchanan bringing out thousands from the community to enjoy multiple forms of entertainment.
Festival Chairman Caron Connelly organized the sixth annual event that began occurring in 2016. According to Connelly, this would have been year seven of the fried pie festival, but due to COVID-19, one year had to be skipped. In addition to the fried pie festival, the annual fall festival has been occurring for over 40 years, per Connelly.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, approximately 8,000 residents from the Haralson County community and surrounding gathered in Downtown Buchanan from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy over 170 vendor booths. The event took place on the square and the surrounding roads.
“Really anywhere we can put food,” Connelly said.
While the festival was in action, the historic courthouse, library and Little Creek one-room schoolhouse, managed by the historical society, were all open to the public for tours.
During previous festivals there have been fried pie competitions, but they “fizzled out,” according to Connelly, in addition to the cook offs that occurred for about three to four years.
“I always give the option to have a cook-off, but we just don’t get the people signing up to participate,” Connelly said.
There were people selling fried pies with the most unique flavor being alligator and cheese pie, per Connelly. There were also traditional flavors available such as pecan, sweet potato, strawberry cream cheese and apple. According to Connelly, there were at least 10,000 pies sold with more still being counted.
Other vendors that were not selling pie, such as Ballentine Provisions, sold 110 brisket sandwiches, 30 racks of baby back ribs and 95 quarter pound hot dogs, according to Ballentine Provisions Facebook post.
There were two stages for local music talent to perform as well as a stage on the south end of the festival for family entertainment known as the kids zone. The kids zone presented entertainment like performances from a local dance team, drama team and karate team, per Connelly.
There was also a beauty pageant for kids to participate in, but instead of traditional pageant attire the kids were competing in blue jeans and t-shirts.
“They’re kids participating, so you know kids should look like kids,” Connelly said.
There were antique tractors as well as cars and motorcycles on display as a part of a car show that occurs during the festival. Other entertainment during the pie festival were magicians and ax throwing.
According to Connelly, this festival was possible with sponsorship, especially their presenting sponsor Pioneer Ford.
“We want to thank the city of Buchanan and Haralson County for their support. They really clean up downtown and the police department is great. We also have a lot of volunteers that make this possible,” Connelly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.