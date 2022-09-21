FRIED PIE FUN

The City of Buchanan hosted their annual Fried Pie Festival last Saturday with a big turnout.

 Photo by Debbie Bowers, submitted by Donny Boswell

The Haralson County Historical Society hosted their annual Fried Pie Festival on Saturday in Downtown Buchanan bringing out thousands from the community to enjoy multiple forms of entertainment.

Festival Chairman Caron Connelly organized the sixth annual event that began occurring in 2016. According to Connelly, this would have been year seven of the fried pie festival, but due to COVID-19, one year had to be skipped. In addition to the fried pie festival, the annual fall festival has been occurring for over 40 years, per Connelly.

