The second week of high school football games on Friday was highlighted by Temple High School’s 14-7 win over Central High School, at Lion’s Valley in Carrollton.
It was the first game of the season for the Central High Lions. Last week, Temple beat the Bowdon Red Devils; this is the Lions’ season-opener.
Meanwhile, the scheduled matchup between the Carrollton Trojans and Newnan High School did not happen Friday because Carrollton school officials decided early Friday afternoon to cancel the game.
In a statement, school officials said the game with the Newnan Cougars had been cancelled out of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
“While we really want to play football, we also want to model prudent sportsmanship,” according to the school’s Facebook page. “The health and safety of all students, athletes and fans is our primary concern.”
The school also said details about ticket refunds will be forthcoming.
In other gridiron action, Bremen High School took on Bowdon High School. Bremen won in a lopsided, 59-22, victory over the Red Devils.
Haralson County High School hosted Manchester High School. The Rebels dominated in a 32-0 win, according to Gradick Sports.
Also on Friday, Heard County defeated Pepperell, 36-29, according to Gradick Sports.
Neither Villa Rica High School and Mt. Zion High School played this week.
For photos and scores of Friday’s games, be sure to check out the Times-Georgian website at times-georgian.com on Saturday morning.
Final scores, highlights, and photos from this weekend’s match-ups will be published in Tuesday’s edition of the Times-Georgian.
