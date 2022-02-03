Bowdon’s girls and boys will be at home this Friday against region opponent Gordon Lee. Bowdon’s boys won 71-57 over Trion on Tuesday. The Red Devils (15-7, 13-3) now sit at third place in the region, and Gordon Lee (14-10, 11-6) is just a couple games behind them in fourth.
On the girls’ side, Bowdon (2-17, 2-9) has yet to break a losing streak that goes back to mid-December. They will have a tough task ahead of them against Gordon Lee (14-10, 7-4), the region’s third place team.
Bremen’s next pair of basketball games will be at home against region opponent Callaway on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Bremen’s girls (9-12, 0-6) and boys (8-12, 2-4) are coming off tough losses to Heard County this past Tuesday.
Carrollton battles DaltonCarrollton’s girls and boys will be at home against region opponent Dalton on Friday. The boys (13-11, 8-5) are coming off a pair of wins including a 40-point win against Douglas County on Tuesday and a close 64-57 win against Carver on Wednesday. They’ll look to continue this win streak against Dalton (1-20, 1-12).
The girls’ game is a key region matchup. Carrollton (20-4, 11-2) is in a tight race with Dalton (18-4, 11-2) and Rome (17-3, 11-1) at the top of the region. The Lady Trojans currently sit at third place due to a head-to-head loss to Dalton earlier in the season, but with a win on Friday, they could slide into second place. With a win and an unlikely Rome loss to Paulding County, the Trojans could take back first place.
Central on the road at CedartownCentral’s girls and boys will travel to face region opponent Cedartown on Friday. Central’s boys (15-7, 9-1) are still firmly at the top of the region after a 56-29 win over Ridgeland on Tuesday. They’ll look to put an even stronger hold over the region against Cedartown (8-10, 5-4).
Central’s girls (9-13, 5-5) are still floating near the middle of the region at fourth place. Following a dominant 44-18 win over Ridgeland, they’ll look to continue their momentum against a struggling Cedartown team (4-12, 3-6).
Haralson County takes on TempleHaralson County’s girls and boys will travel to face region opponent Temple. Temple’s boys (11-9, 2-3) are coming off a 45-35 non-region loss to Cedartown on Tuesday, and Haralson’s boys (5-16, 0-6) are coming off a 58-19 region loss to Callaway. Haralson has yet to win a region game, while Temple looks to gain their third region win.
On the girls’ side of the slate, Temple (11-9, 2-3) is coming off a close 39-36 non-region win against Cedartown on Tuesday, whereas Haralson County (8-8, 3-3) is coming off a tough 61-36 region loss to Callaway. Haralson County is still ahead of Temple in the standings, but Temple will look to overtake the Lady Rebels on Friday.
Heard County hosts Callaway
Heard County’s girls and boys will be at home against Callaway on Friday, and both games will be important region matchups. Heard County’s boys (15-7, 4-1) are coming off a 62-53 region win over Bremen, and Callaway’s boys (14-5, 6-0) are coming off a huge 58-19 region win over Haralson County. Callaway and Heard County are in first and second place, respectively, and this game will likely impact who will end up with the top spot.
The girls are in the same position. Heard County’s girls (18-4, 4-1) are coming off a 52-36 region win over Bremen, and Callaway (14-4, 6-0) is coming off a 61-36 region win over Haralson County. Callaway and Heard County are also respectively in first and second place in the girls’ standings, and this matchup is important with only a one game difference between the teams.
Mt. Zion takes on Trion
Mt. Zion’s girls and boys will be at home on Friday against region opponent Trion. Mt. Zion’s boys (5-19, 4-13) are coming off a tough 77-17 loss to the region’s first place team, Drew Charter (22-1, 16-0). The Eagles will look to bounce back on Friday against Trion (6-17, 6-10), who is on a three game losing streak.
Mt. Zion’s girls (18-6, 10-1), on the other hand, are coming off a win against a struggling Drew Charter girls team (4-14, 4-7). Their matchup with Trion will be an important one, as Trion (16-6, 11-0) is just one game ahead of the Lady Eagles in the region. Mt. Zion will look to essentially tie for first place with a win on Friday.
Villa Rica takes night off
Villa Rica’s next pair of games will be away at region opponent Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Villa Rica’s boys (14-9, 5-5) saw a five-game win streak snapped with a 80-61 loss to Jackson at home this past Tuesday. Villa Rica’s girls (11-12, 5-5) got past Jackson at home on the same Tuesday with a score of 63-51.
