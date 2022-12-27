A member of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education who has been battling cancer, suffered the calamity of his family’s home in Whitesburg being engulfed and destroyed by a Friday afternoon fire.
The home and most of the possessions of District 4 representative Clayton Kierbow were lost to the blaze when no one was in the home at the time.
Kierbow has served on the county BOE since winning a runoff election in 2017. He filled the unexpired term of Denise Askin who resigned in 2016 and was re-elected to a full term in 2020.
According to Board Chairman Bryant Turner, the Kierbow family, which includes his wife, Tara, and three children, has received a tremendous number of donations in clothing and other items since the weekend fire.
“However, we are asking anyone who would like to contribute financially to assist Clay, his wife and family to make their donations through the Roopville Road Baptist Church at 835 North Highway 27, Carrollton 30170,” Turner said.
“They should note the Kierbow Family on their contribution,” he added.
Turner, who also serves as worship and executive pastor at Roopville Road Baptist, explained that donations can additionally be made through the church’s website at roopvilleroad.org.
Kierbow was reportedly receiving cancer treatment in Newnan at the time of the fire. No family members were reported as being injured.
