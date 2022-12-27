Clayton Kierbow- Carroll County Schools BOE District 4 Representative

A member of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education who has been battling cancer, suffered the calamity of his family’s home in Whitesburg being engulfed and destroyed by a Friday afternoon fire.

The home and most of the possessions of District 4 representative Clayton Kierbow were lost to the blaze when no one was in the home at the time.

