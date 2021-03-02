A “pop-up” jazz concert is set for Villa Rica on Friday – the first outdoor concert since the pandemic began a year ago.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, a 20-piece ensemble, will take to the stage at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple Street, downtown. The show will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature a variety of jazz flavors. The event will go on rain or shine, according to Villa Rica Main Street, sponsors of the event.
Apart from the Gold Rush Festival, and the city’s traditional Christmas celebration, there has been no downtown events such as this for almost an entire year. That’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to prevent large crowds that could help spread the coronavirus.
The absence of such events has been keenly felt by downtown merchants, who usually see a surge of business when crowds come downtown.
In December, however, city officials discussed the possibility of several “pop-up” events that would go toward replacing those events lost to the pandemic.
“Last year was a bust when it came to most of our events,” City Manager Tom Barber told council members on Dec. 8. He pointed out that the city “canceled everything,” which not only ended the events at The Mill, but also most events at Pine Mountain.
Barber asked permission of the council members to consider allowing certain outdoor events that could be planned quickly.
“And we [could] do either local talent concerts, or a movie night, or some kind of vendor-based thing, sort of like a market,” Barber said. “And we try to do those in January and February, because we do have occasionally a pretty day, even in the winter.”
The weather has not been that cooperative, but the desire to provide some sort of outdoor entertainment has remained on the mind of Villa Rica’s leaders.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra is part of that city’s Center for the Arts. It consists of 20 musicians who sit in the traditional instrumentation of a big band, with saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections augmented as needed by addition reed, brass, and percussion instruments.
The musicians include soloists as well as ensemble players and composer/arrangers. According to a city press release, the musicians come from a wide range of musical and professional backgrounds, including professionals, music educators and other professionals.
The orchestra has played virtually every genre of music, “from sacred to profane,” according to the release, and in virtually every kind of musical ensemble, from chamber orchestras to funk bands, and in venues that range from concert halls to nightclubs.
Those who wish to attend the free concert are advised to bring a lawn chair and a blanket.
Friday evening is expected to be cloudy, with a slight chance of a rain shower in the evening, according to the Weather Channel. The high in the afternoon is predicted to be 59 degrees Fahrenheit and the nighttime temperatures will dip to 36 degrees. Sunset will be at 6:40 p.m., just after the hour-long concert starts.
No outside alcohol is permitted at The Mill.
