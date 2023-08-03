For all the things I don’t like about the month of August — the heat, the humidity, the sweat, the bugs, as I have lamented here before — there are at least a couple of things I do like about the eighth calendar division of the year.

First of all, it was this month 52 years ago in which my oldest son was born, introducing me to the joys of fatherhood. That event eventually led to me being introduced to the grand stage of life known as grandfatherhood, although I still don’t feel I am old enough for that appellation.