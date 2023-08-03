For all the things I don’t like about the month of August — the heat, the humidity, the sweat, the bugs, as I have lamented here before — there are at least a couple of things I do like about the eighth calendar division of the year.
First of all, it was this month 52 years ago in which my oldest son was born, introducing me to the joys of fatherhood. That event eventually led to me being introduced to the grand stage of life known as grandfatherhood, although I still don’t feel I am old enough for that appellation.
Something else happens every year in August relative to one of my passions — books. August 9 is Book Lovers Day which, according to wikipedia, the online encyclopedia (www.wikipedia.org), is an unofficial holiday which encourages bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature by reading a book.
And what is a “bibliophile?” According to the dictionary, it is a person who loves books, collects books or frequently reads them. “Bookworm” is the term that is probably more familiar. A bookworm is said to be someone who is devoted to books and reads or studies a lot. The term also describes the larva stage of a wood-boring beetle that feeds on the paper and glue in books. Oh well.
I don’t collect books per se, but I do like to find books, especially ones by local authors, or about local or area events and history, and I have a few of them around the house.
I guess I would be considered a frequent reader, as I average one or two books per week when my work schedule at two part-time jobs doesn’t require my time. Books I read come from the library, book stores, yard sales and estate sales and from friends who give or loan them to me. I have a new stack of five shared with me just last week, including the latest in the C. J. Box series about Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett titled Storm Watch and published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons. This is the 23rd in the series, and I have read them all after being introduced to them in the Nancy Sparkman Book Club at Bowdon’s Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library. I am about halfway through this one and already eager for the next one.
I prefer good old-fashioned hardcover or paperback books which I can hold in my hand, the ones that fall in the floor and startle me awake if I doze off — the same as I prefer to have my newspaper in my hands, but if I run out of these, I also read digital books, which are also handy when traveling.
I guess it could be said that I am addicted to books. I once told someone books are my “fix.” Sometimes, I can’t wait to finish one so I can start another, and at times I am reading two or three simultaneously. Some reading is “heavy” and some is “light.” It helps me to be reading one of each category, switching back and forth. Then there is the case of the book that just never grabs me, but I am 100 pages deep into it and not about to quit unless it is just really boring.
My favorite genre is Southern fiction or books by authors from the South. I also read non-fiction, biographies and memoirs. I just finished a great thriller by Dean Koontz titled After Death which is published by Thomas & Mercer. Koontz is a remarkable writer.
Reading a good book can make any day a holiday, and I am glad there is a special day set aside to recognize its importance.
For me almost every day is a holiday of adventure, mystery, laughs and learning as I travel through the wonderful world of written words.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.