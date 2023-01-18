Fredrick “Fred” Eugene Hamlin, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2022.

Funeral service will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Allen and Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

To plant a tree in memory of Fredrick Hamlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos