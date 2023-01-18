Fredrick “Fred” Eugene Hamlin, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2022.
Funeral service will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Allen and Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, 102 Tuggle St, Carrollton, GA 30117; West Georgia Autism Foundation, PO Box 1562, Carrollton, GA 30112 or the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, 6065 Roswell Rd NE # 770, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
