Frederick “Fred” Alus Bennett Jr., 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Freeland officiating.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.