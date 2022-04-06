Frederick “Fred” Alus Bennett Jr., 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Freeland officiating.

Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Apr 9
Visitation
Saturday, April 9, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 9, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
