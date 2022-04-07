Frederick Bennett,Jr.

Frederick Alus Bennett Jr., 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, 1939, the son of the late Frederick Alus Bennett Sr., and Lurlie Ballard Bennett.
Mr. Bennett served in the U.S. Marine Reserves for seven years, was retired owner of Koffee Kart and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Mr. Bennett graduated from Carrollton High School in 1959, attended West Georgia College and Woodrow Wilson Law School in Atlanta.
He began his career in food service in 1964 when he worked as a sales manager for Atlanta Buffet where he sold food from a catering truck around Atlanta industrial sites. He settled back in Carrollton around 1965 and started B&B Industrial Catering with his brother, Gary Bennett. Some of their first accounts were Douglas & Lomason and Printed Fabrics. The operation ran out of their mother’s garage and consisted of one catering truck that was used to sell sandwiches made at their uncle Joe Ballard’s Carrollton Tastee Freeze.
Renamed Koffee Kart around 1966, Mr. Bennett began installing vending machines locally. Koffee Kart outgrew the garage and went on to have dozens of route and maintenance trucks with an in-house bakery and commissary, coffee, cold drinks and snacks ,beginning what would be his long career of over 50 years as owner of Koffee Kart.
Mr. Bennett ventured into other businesses while running Koffee Kart. In 1967, he joined Carrollton Telephone & Answering Service. In 1969, he started FAB Amusement Company, providing video games to local business. In 1978, he owned Bengil Foods, Inc., a Kraft Dairy Group Distribution. In 1982, Mr. Bennett helped to open, operate and served as president of Maplewood Lanes Bowling Center in Carrollton, opening additional centers in LaGrange and Griffin over the next few years.
Mr. Bennett was a long-time member of the Carrollton Jaycees, serving as treasurer, and was named Boss of the Year in 1984. He served as a board member for Screen Creations, was a charter member of the Elks Club and was a Patron of the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the Board of Directors for Georgia Automatic Merchandising Association for 10 years, serving as president from 1978-80.
Also, Mr. Bennett served on the Board of Directors for Oak Mountain Academy for 10 years and as chairman of the Board from 1982-87.
Koffee Kart was a member of the Presidents Club of West Georgia College, and Bennett was awarded the West Georgia College Super Chief Award.
Koffee Kart was also a member of the National Automatic Merchandising Association.
Bennett was one of the pioneers of Fairfield Plantation, formerly Treasure Lake Community, and was among the group of local business leaders that started the former Community Bank of Carrollton.
Mr. Bennett loved humor and to make people laugh. He never met a stranger. He was a good dancer, crediting his skill to his nights at the Royal Peacock on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta where learned his moves from the best. He loved deep sea fishing, hunting and working.
He was known as Fred, dad, Boss, Papa Fred, Mr. B and his favorite — Fast Freddy.
Survivors include his son, Frederick Alus Bennett III, (Jodee); daughter, Susan Elizabeth Bennett; grandchildren, Ava Caroline Bennett, Emma Claire Bennett, Lucy Cate Bennett; brother, Gary “GB” Bennett; and sister, Dale Perry (Johnny).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Wynens and former wife, Sue Mullins Bennett.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley L. Freeland officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jim Perry, Zack Young, Judd Costley, Steve Ellison, Steven Thomas and Ryan Hamil.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of his sister Janet to the Breast Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or by calling 1-800-227-2345 in Mr. Bennett’s memory.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
