Fred Traylor, of Bowdon, died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, after several months of declining health.
Fred was born on Sept. 24, 1935, in Newell, Alabama to the late Wade and Gladys Lovvorn Traylor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Fred Traylor, of Bowdon, died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, after several months of declining health.
Fred was born on Sept. 24, 1935, in Newell, Alabama to the late Wade and Gladys Lovvorn Traylor.
Fred was a retired cattle farmer and worked at Trent Tube for a number of years. When he was younger, he owned his own dump truck and hauled material to pave many of the county roads.
He was a faithful member of Pine Hill Church of Christ and was very sad when his health prevented him from no longer being able to attend services.
Fred enjoyed sports, especially football. His favorite teams were the Bowdon Red Devils, the Atlanta Falcons, and of course, his beloved Crimson Tide of the University of Alabama. He played basketball in high school and Big Springs, Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Traylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Harvie Belle Traylor; his nephew, Larry Traylor and his wife, Debra of Carrollton; his great-nephews and their spouses, Brad and Jennifer Traylor and Wade and Sara Traylor, all of Carrollton; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Minister Victor Atkisson will officiate.
After the services, interment will be held at Pine Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m (Georgia Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.