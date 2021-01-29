Frauline Edge

Frauline Newman Edge passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.
She was “Nana” to many and Ms. Frauline to others. She was born on Feb. 5, 1931, in Cullman, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her father, Otis F. Newman; mother, Annie Bell Newman; her beloved husband, E.C. Edge; two sons, Anthony Chris Byram, Eric Edward Edge; five sisters and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita Byram Gresham (Larry Lee), Holli Edge Justiss (Ted); and four grandchildren, Kandice G. Prowant (Delmar), Kim G. McDonald (Mike), Tyler Justiss (Courtney Daniel), Morgan J. Davison (Jeff); four great-grandchildren, Austin Prowant (Madison), Mitchell Prowant, Kyle McDonald and Matthew McDonald. She also is survived by one sister, Pat Newman Holloman (Clifford), and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated at age 16, from Villa Rica High School. She worked many years at Cluett-Peadbody Co. and Bressler Brothers in Atlanta and Newnan, Georgia, from where she retired.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Nana’s Daily Prayer “The light of God surrounds me, the Love of God enfolds me, the Power of God protects me, the presence of God watches over me, Wherever I am, God is.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to One Roof, www.oneroofoutreach.com. Mom never wanted anyone to go hungry.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 2534580.
