Franklin A. Witcher, of Bremen, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born on June 21, 1928, son of the late F.A. and Annie Jeanette Witcher.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Ralph Witcher; sister, Juanita Hammond; and brothers Oscar Witcher, Earl Witcher and Dan Witcher.
Frank Witcher was a simple man. As a young man, he served his country with pride and humility. As a young husband, he was devoted to his wife and family. As a young father, he passed on his love of sports, his knowledge of math, and created memories through games and activities with his children.
He built a business that people respected because of his craftsmanship and honesty.
As he aged, he swapped Beechnut for Dum Dums. He traded children for grandchildren, and then again for great-grandchildren. He maintained the family as a constant through his life like the garden he planted that always needed tending.
He built his life on the cornerstones of faith, love, and determination. Those values permeated every aspect of his life — the business he built, the family he loved, the church and Savior he faithfully believed in. He was a guide, mentor, and teacher to his family and beyond, passing forward those values that he embodied in his life.
Survivors include his wife, Fannie Sue Witcher; daughters, Elaine and Mitchell Garner, of Tallapoosa, and Martha and Scott Laminack, of Muscadine, Alabama; sisters, Beatrice Posey, of Rockmart, and Elouise McCarley, of Calhoun; grandchildren, Michael Bell, Amanda Witcher, Justin Garner and Rebekah and Joe Hulsey; and great-grandchildren Lane Bell, Collin Smith, Tyler Smith, Maddie Tucker, Kade Bell, Jayden Hulsey, Jayce Hulsey, Jaxon Hulsey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022m from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Service will be on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Wilburn and Brother Barry Taylor officiating. Joe Hulsey, Michael Bell, Justin Garner, Mitchell Garner, Scott Laminack and Max Witcher will serve as pallbearers. The Corinth Men’s Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church.
