Franklin Delano Sparks, 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
