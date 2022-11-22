Franklin Madison Franklin, 66, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1955. He is the son of the late Joseph Franklin and the late Gladys Franklin.
Mr. Franklin was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and being outside. He was humorous and had random wit that often came unexpectedly. Mr. Franklin was a hard worker who never seemed to slow down and was always looking for something to do or someone to help. In addition to his parents, Mr. Franklin is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Franklin.
Mr. Franklin is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Franklin; children and spouses, Lisa Franklin Morton and Reggie Morton of Richlands, N.C., Merlin Shane Franklin and Vickie Franklin of Griffin, Chad Lambert Franklin and Maddie Franklin of Locust Grove, Kristi Richardson and Mitchell Richardson of Hiram, Angie Husky of California, Kacey Moore and Brad Moore of Cedartown, Justin Galloway and Hayley Galloway of Cartersville; sisters and brother-in-law, Kim Franklin of Ohio, Sandra Herring and Henry Herring of Thomaston, Bess of Thomaston; brothers and sister-in-law, Curtis Franklin and Patricia Franklin of Kennesaw, Mike Franklin of Texas, Wayne Preston of Georgia; grandchildren, Samantha, Dakota, Chance, Chase, Christian, Dylan, Griffin, Sarah, Regina, Mason, Bridget, Gracie, Adam, Rosemarie, Blaire, Ellison; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Franklin was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Golden Creek Event Center 212 Nix Road, Bremen, from 1-3 p.m. Mr. Franklin will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery at a later date.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville is in charge of arrangements, 770-942-2311.
