Franklin Harold Richardson

Mr. Franklin Harold Richardson, 83, of Villa Rica, Ga passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1940. He is the son of the late James Harold Richardson and the late Maggie Connell Richardson.

Mr. Richardson was the owner/operator of Leathers Truck Stop. His retail businesses allowed him to touch, influence and impact many lives. He built many lifelong relationships with the people he met. Mr. Richardson was a shriner and a mason. He was a faithful member, deacon and choir member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. Mr. Richardson was part of quartets and bands. He and his three friends formed the Collegiates in their first year of college and remained friends throughout their lives. The group was later known as South Bound. He always looked for ways that he could help anyone who was in need. Mr. Richardson was compassionate and he looked for ways to make sure people were cared for and fed.

