Mr. Franklin Harold Richardson, 83, of Villa Rica, Ga passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1940. He is the son of the late James Harold Richardson and the late Maggie Connell Richardson.
Mr. Richardson was the owner/operator of Leathers Truck Stop. His retail businesses allowed him to touch, influence and impact many lives. He built many lifelong relationships with the people he met. Mr. Richardson was a shriner and a mason. He was a faithful member, deacon and choir member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. Mr. Richardson was part of quartets and bands. He and his three friends formed the Collegiates in their first year of college and remained friends throughout their lives. The group was later known as South Bound. He always looked for ways that he could help anyone who was in need. Mr. Richardson was compassionate and he looked for ways to make sure people were cared for and fed.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Richardson is preceded in death by his brothers, Farris Richardson and Arnall Richardson; sister, Norma Foster; sister-in-law, Myrtie Richardson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jackie Leathers Richardson; sons, Tant Richardson of Villa Rica, Ga, Toby Richardson of Winston, Ga; sister, Margaret Morris and her husband, Wayne of Perry, Georgia; sister-in-law, Pat Richardson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. Dr. Kevin Williams and Pastor Jeff Powell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Dr. Billy Godwin will be officiating the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to First Baptist Church of Villa Rica or Ephesus Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
