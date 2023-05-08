Franklin "Frank" Delano Robison

Franklin "Frank" Delano Robison, age 84, of Lithia Springs, Ga, passed away peacefully at his home May 5, 2023. Frank was born December 31, 1938 in his childhood home on Blackjack Mountain in Carroll County, Ga. Frank is the son of the late Mr. Monah Clifton Robison, Sr. and the late Mrs. Zada Mae Brook Robison. He was an active member of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church for many years, as well as his Sunday School class The Crusaders, where he was one of the Sunday School teachers. Frank worked in the trucking industry, working in sales, and retired from Cargo-Master in 2001. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1961.

Frank enjoyed wood working, being outdoors and sports. He was an avid tennis player for many years and enjoyed playing golf as well. Also, Frank enjoyed watching college football, particularly Georgia Tech and the Atlanta Falcons.

