Franklin "Frank" Delano Robison, age 84, of Lithia Springs, Ga, passed away peacefully at his home May 5, 2023. Frank was born December 31, 1938 in his childhood home on Blackjack Mountain in Carroll County, Ga. Frank is the son of the late Mr. Monah Clifton Robison, Sr. and the late Mrs. Zada Mae Brook Robison. He was an active member of Lithia Springs United Methodist Church for many years, as well as his Sunday School class The Crusaders, where he was one of the Sunday School teachers. Frank worked in the trucking industry, working in sales, and retired from Cargo-Master in 2001. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1961.
Frank enjoyed wood working, being outdoors and sports. He was an avid tennis player for many years and enjoyed playing golf as well. Also, Frank enjoyed watching college football, particularly Georgia Tech and the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings John Ralph Robison, William Jefferson "W.J." Robison, Porter Clifton Robison, Julius Gideon
"Gid" Robison, Frances Elizabeth Robison Harrell, Catherine Ann Robison Sprewell, Rubie Pearl Robison, Helen Ruth Robison Vickery, Blanch Brooksie Robison Adair, Monah Clifton "M.C. Robison, Jr.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Linda Jane Brown Robison, son and daughter-in-law John and Lori Robison of Powder Springs, Ga; daughter Christine Robison Deal of Douglasville, Ga; grandson Joshua Robison of Camp Lejeune, N.C.; granddaughter Hannah Robison of Carrollton, Ga; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Nugent officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
