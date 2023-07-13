Ms. Frankie White, age 82, of Carrollton died on July 11, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Pastor Clifford Moten, Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday July 14, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
