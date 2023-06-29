Ms. Frankie Graham, age 61, of Carrollton died on June 22, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 30, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.