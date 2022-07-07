Frank Sam Phillips, 56, passed away on July 6, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1966. He is the son of the late Jerry Davis Phillips and Bonnie Yvonne Pullara Brown.
Frank was a very kind hearted person who loved his family, friends, and especially his grandbabies. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson through the mountains.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his son, Brandon Abercrombie. He is survived by his daughter, Tambra Turner and her fiancé Rob Sailers of Villa Rica; son, Shawn and Tommie Abercrombie of Newnan; step-mother, Linda Phillips of Temple; sister, Meghan and Jason Williams of Temple; brother, Gerald and Marilyn Phillps of McDonough; two grandchildren, Payton Mayfield and Ryder Sailers; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance to his wishes, he was cremated. The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Because of his love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles, friends and family are encouraged to ride their motorcycle to the service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
