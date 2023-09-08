Mr. Frank Hoover Graham age 94 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away September 4, 2023.
Mr. Frank Hoover Graham age 94 of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away September 4, 2023.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday September 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Greater Kingdom Seekers Church 919 Maple Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.
Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton, Ga.
His viewing will be Friday September 8, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton,Ga. from 3-8 p.m.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
