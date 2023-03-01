Mr. Frank Eugene Foster, age 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born June 14, 1950, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of the late Fred Foster and Martha Sue Johnson Foster.
Frank graduated from Troup County High School in 1968. He went on to attend West Georgia College, where he would meet his future wife in geology class. Frank married Linda Jane Cook in 1973. During his career, he worked as an Electronic Technician. After his retirement, he appreciated spending his time rock-hounding with Linda and fishing. He was a loving father and grandfather and adored his granddaughter, Julia.
