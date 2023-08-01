Francoeur outlines great leadership in back-to-school event

Jeff Francoeur (left) and Dr. Mark Albertus share a personal connection, as Albertus taught at Parkview High School at the same time Francoeur attended the school and played both football and baseball.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Former Atlanta Braves player and current color commentator Jeff Francoeur was on the campus of Carrollton High School on Tuesday morning, speaking to teachers, administrators and faculty members from the entire school system as part of the system’s back to school festivities.

Carrollton Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus has a personal connection to Francoeur, as the multi-sport standout went to Parkview High School while Albertus taught there earlier in his career.