Francoeur outlines great leadership in back-to-school event

Former Atlanta Braves player and current color commentator Jeff Francoeur was on the campus of Carrollton High School on Tuesday morning, speaking to teachers, administrators and faculty members from the entire school system as part of the system’s back to school festivities.
Carrollton Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus has a personal connection to Francoeur, as the multi-sport standout went to Parkview High School while Albertus taught there earlier in his career.
“I had a front-row seat as a young teacher watching his exploits on the football field and the baseball field,” Albertus said. “Anything this guy touches turns to gold. We were talking, and his mother in-law was actually my fifth-grade teacher, so he’s definitely a Georgia boy, and we’re happy to have him here.”
Francoeur says he got into speaking to churches, companies and other organizations roughly two or three years ago, and he has started to refine what he talks about at each event and has since found the main message he seeks to spread.
“One thing I really am passionate about is leadership,” Francoeur said. “As coaches, as administrators, as teachers, you’re the leaders in this school and these kids look up to you, and we have the responsibility to pour into these kids.”
He says this inspired him to start a list of attributes all great leaders have, and since then he has narrowed the list down to three, starting with number one: great leaders do not dwell.
“This resonated with me with Brian Snitker, the manager of the Atlanta Braves,” Francoeur said. “In 2021 I [called] the playoffs for TBS, and we just happened to be staying in the same hotel as the Braves in L.A., and the Braves had lost 11 straight games in Dodger Stadium.”
The Braves won the first two games of the series with the Dodgers at home in Truist Park before going back to L.A. to try to break the 11-game slump.
“Game three, they were up 3-1 in the seventh inning, and Cody Bellenger for the Dodgers hits a three-run homer and blows the roof off the place — I had never heard Dodger Stadium get so loud — and the Braves go on to lose the game,” said Francoeur.
He says the narrative after the game was simply “There it goes again,” with the Braves dropping another game to the Dodgers on the road. But Snitker and the Braves’ reaction did not reflect these outside opinions.
“We went down to Morton’s and just sat at the bar watching the other game that was on — the American League Championship series — and I saw literally the whole Braves team and coaching staff. They were down there having wine and eating steak.”
Francoeur said Snitker’s message was simply that the team was not going to dwell on the game or let it define the rest of the series.
“And you know what they did the next day?” Francoeur asked. “They went out and beat the Dodgers 11-2 in game four.”
The next attribute the former Brave listed was the ability to adapt to change, and he used himself as an example for this one, citing his adoption of new baseball analytics into his commentary.
“I’m an old-school baseball guy. A lot of the new analytics I don’t love. In fact, I liked to swing a lot, so my on-base percentage was never good, and I remember them asking me about my on-base percentage and I was like, ‘If it’s so important, why don’t they put it on the scoreboard?’ ”
But in today’s game of baseball, Francoeur noted that scoreboard operators now do exactly that, which warranted a laugh out of many of the educators in attendance.
“I don’t love it. I don’t love talking about it,” he said, “But 85% of people that watch today, especially the younger generation, love exit velocity, launch angle, and all these different things, so I’ve had to adapt.”
The third characteristic Francoeur listed is perhaps the most difficult one, and that is being willing to fail. For this, he harkened back to a time with his daughter when she was seven years old and playing coach-pitch softball.
“I’ll never forget, one game I struck her out. I was pitching, and I struck her out, and she just starts bawling,” Francoeur recalled. “If you know me, there’s one thing I can’t stand, and it’s crying on the field, I don’t care what age it is.”
So he took her into the dugout to give her some encouraging words.
“I go over there and try to calm her down and talk to her, and I’m like, ‘Look sweetie, this was a tough game. Did you know your dad struck out over a thousand times?’ And she looks up and goes, ‘You got paid for that?’ ”
And, of course, his reply was, “Yes, I did.”
He added that for the rest of the year, when one of his daughter’s teammates struck out, she would simply tell them it was okay because her dad had struck out over a thousand times.
Said Francoeur, “It’s a mindset. You’ve got to be willing to fail because that way, they grow, they understand, and they mature.”
