Francisca Schadl

Francisca C. Schadl, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17,
2022.
Francisca was
born in Rabat, Morocco, on March 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Pierre Viscaino and Magdalena Ardragna Comande Viscaino.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting her family’s wants and needs in front of hers. She raised three exemplary boys that stand testament to her teaching the values of kindness and love for others.
Her impact on strangers cannot
be overstated. She would walk up to persons when doing her shopping to smile and ask how they were doing; she believed in the power of a kind word and touch and will be remembered by many that had the opportunity to have her as a friend or to have briefly touched her life.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Schadl; sons, John Francis Schadl, of Atlanta, Eddie Michel Schadl, of Clermont, Florida, Mark Pierre Schadl, of Acworth; her beloved grandchildren, Tyler Schadl, Trevor Schadl; and her two surviving sisters, Jeanette Cuccia and Madeleine Viscaino.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anna Nenette.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at noon.
Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St Jude’s Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society, as she was a breast cancer survivor since 2007.
Thank you for your prayers and for remembering Francisca for the beautiful person she was on this earth.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
