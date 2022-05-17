Francis Allen McPeek died on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Family received friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 5-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
Those who wish to remember Francis in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.
