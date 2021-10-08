Francine Thurman, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 1, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Viewing will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from noon until the funeral hour. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
