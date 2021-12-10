Francesco “Frank” Barbagiovanni, 72, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton with Father James Akpan officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.