Frances Yates

Frances Folds Yates went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Frances was born on May 27, 1933, in Haralson County, daughter of the late Charlie and Sallie Folds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sidney Curtis Yates; daughters, Sue Yates and Dale Yates; sons, Terry S. Yates, Tony Yates, and Tim Yates; two sisters and four brothers.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Joe Harris of Carrollton; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; in-laws; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mrs. Yates wishes, her body has been cremated and there will be a private service with Virginia deJesus Yates giving the eulogy.
Flowers will be accepted, but memorial contributions may also be made to The ALS Association at 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or online at www.donate.als.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
