Frances Walker

Frances A. Walker went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Frances was born on July 14, 1935, in Carrollton. She was the first of five daughters to her precious mother, Sula Adams.
She lived her life serving others and was a devout Christian and followed the will and teachings of Jesus Christ in all she did. She loved to cook and served a lunch every Sunday to her family. Frances always interacted lovingly with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
Her career included working at the Sewell Manufacturing Company for over 30 years where she made many lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.W. Walker, to whom she was married for 50 years; two sisters, Mary Brown and Evelyn Noles; and her daughter-in-law, Martha Walker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Steve Walker; daughters and sons-in-law, Velvie and Steve Burson, Vicki and Mike Bradley; six grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Justin Walker, Chad Burson, Stephanie Burson, Adam Bradley and Alison Crawford; 15 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan, Jeremy and Hadden Walker, Jake, Alix and Kennedy Burson, Maggie and Marlee Kate Tribble, Ben and Luke Bradley, Lily, Lyla, Will and Bradley Kate Crawford; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Jordan, Shirley Nelson; brothers and sisters-in-law, D.L. Walker, Alice and Paul Terrell, and Rachel Ragland; special niece, Paula Smith; and special friends, Ruth Hanson and Joyce Wysner.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. from New Beginnings Church of God with the Rev. Jeff Maxwell and the Rev. Scott Crowe officiating. Music will be rendered by Mrs. Stephanie Maxwell. Internment will follow in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with her great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of The Oaks and Traditions Hospice for all of the care and compassion they provided. Flowers will be accepted, but memorial contributions may also be made to Traditions Hospice at 497 Rome St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.