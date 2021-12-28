Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.