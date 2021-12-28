Frances Patrick Whited, age 96, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away on December 16, 2021. Mrs. Whited was preceded in death by her husband, L. D. Whited, to whom she was married for 78 years. She is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
After World War II, both she and her husband, L. D., graduated from Auburn University where she majored in Education. Mrs. Whited began her teaching career in Alabama and later taught Biology and Chemistry at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, for many years. After her retirement, a number of her students continued to stay in touch with her.
While teaching, she and her husband owned and managed two drug stores in Carrollton, Clinic Avenue Drugs and Westside Pharmacy.
After they retired, Mr. and Mrs. Whited led an exciting life of travel and adventure. They sold their home and lived in a motorhome for about 10 years. They traveled to every state in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. Then they went to Canada, Mexico, Europe, Egypt, Australia, and New Zealand. They spent winters in the Southwest U.S. and sometimes in Florida.
Mrs. Whited’s leisure activities included becoming an expert at quilting, crocheting and other needlework, including tatting which she learned from her Grandmother. She made many quilts over her lifetime which will continue to remind her family of her. She tatted dozens of snowflakes for her family’s Christmas trees which will be cherished for many years.
Mrs. Whited was also skilled at painting. She was largely self-taught, though she spent one summer in Paris studying art with an Emory University class.
Over many years, Mrs. Whited did extensive research into the genealogy of her family. She left a vast library of treasured information.
Mrs. Whited’s other great love was gardening and the yard around their home showed how accomplished she was.
A service will be planned at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
