Frances Louise Dukes

Frances Louise Dukes, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 1, 2022. Frances was born in Carroll County on January 28, 1950, the daughter of the late James Daniel, Sr and Juanita Williamson Daniel.

Frances was an industrial worker in various industries. When she wasn’t spending time with her children or grandchildren, she enjoyed fishing and spending time at the ocean. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her faith in Jehovah and Jesus Christ was her foundation.

Service information

Aug 6
Funeral
Saturday, August 6, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
401 Almon Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
