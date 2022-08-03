Frances Louise Dukes, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 1, 2022. Frances was born in Carroll County on January 28, 1950, the daughter of the late James Daniel, Sr and Juanita Williamson Daniel.
Frances was an industrial worker in various industries. When she wasn’t spending time with her children or grandchildren, she enjoyed fishing and spending time at the ocean. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her faith in Jehovah and Jesus Christ was her foundation.
Survivors include her children, Sabina Dukes Brown, Sharon & Donell Dukes, Jamie & Jodie Dukes, Martin & Sally Dukes, and Angela & Stanley Taylor; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cobina & Sonny Jones, Christine Daniel, Mazella & Howard Bentley, and Barbara & Larry Reid; brothers and sister-in-law, James Daniel Jr, Curtis & Casandra Daniel, and Calvin Daniel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Wynell & Jerry Pugh, Nolan & Janice Wood, Margie Crawl, and Lizzie Dukes; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Linda Hendrix and Brenda Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, Johnny B. Dukes, and her sister, Annie Rene Farley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Pinetuckey Baptist Church Cemetery.
