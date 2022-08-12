Mrs. Frances L. Hosey, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Frances was born in Walker County on Aug. 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Judson C. Hill, and Thelma L. Wallace Hill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mrs. Frances L. Hosey, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Frances was born in Walker County on Aug. 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Judson C. Hill, and Thelma L. Wallace Hill.
Frances was a caregiver by nature. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her happiest when she was hosting a big family gathering and cooking for everyone. Frances enjoyed gardening, flowers, and taking care of her animals and her home.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Sherry Hosey, Terry and Peggy Hosey, and Tracy and Misty Hosey all of Carrollton; sisters, Cheryl Hughes and Ann Lindsey; brothers, Steve Hill and Danny Hill; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband, William T. Hosey Jr.; brothers, William Hill, Judson Hill, Bob Hill and Jimmy Hill; sister, Lamae Ridley; and her granddaughter, Jamie Hosey.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Tommy Hosey, Terry Hosey, Tracy Hosey, Josh Golden, Jamey Merrell, Grant Golden and Danny Hill.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.
The family will be having a private time of food and fellowship prior to the public visitation. They invite anyone who is so inclined, to bring food to the funeral home care center, 108 Central High Road, by 10:45 a.m. on Monday.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.