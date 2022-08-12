Frances L. Hosey

Mrs. Frances L. Hosey, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Frances was born in Walker County on Aug. 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Judson C. Hill, and Thelma L. Wallace Hill.

