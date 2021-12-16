Frances Hensley

Mrs. Frances W. Hensley, 90, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kennestone Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1931, in Quitman, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. John David Wilson and the late Mrs. Ethel Yates Wilson.
She enjoyed sewing, puzzles and gardening. She also loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Eugene Hensley; son, Lawrence “Larry” Earl Hensley; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Marie Howard and Dr. Michael Howard, of Marietta, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan Eugene and Amanda Hensley, of Villa Rica, Mark and Renee Hensley, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Mary Sally Hensley, of LaGrange Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Chad Hensley, Jonathan Hensley and wife, Kayla, Megan Giammarco, Jacob Giammarco, Chris Hensley and wife, Alicia, Julie Anne Howard, Laura Howard Belnier and husband, David, Christopher Howard and fiancé, Lindsey Cowles, Lauren Hensley and Orrie Johnson, and Taylor Hensley Caulder and husband, Logan; four great-grandchildren, Braden, Lillie, Ollie and Hensley Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Entombment services will follow at 3 p.m. at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville in charge of arrangements.
