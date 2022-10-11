Frances (Fran) Harrison of Buchanan, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
She was born in Buchanan, on Jan. 10, 1944, daughter of the late Murdoc David and Oda Belle “McClure” Brannon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Harrison; brothers, O.V. Brannon, Al Brannon, Franklin Brannon; sisters, Elizabeth Bowling, Catherine Masi, Murdie Cheatwood, Gladys Miller, Alice Seccuro, Janelle Summerville, Joyce Dobbs; and son-in-law, Dana Cole.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Cole of Hiram, and Tonya and Alex Leary of Marietta; grandchildren, Ethan Mann, Candace Cole and Harrison Leary; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Janice Bowman and Gary Harrison.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
