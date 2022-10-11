Frances (Fran) Harrison of Buchanan, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

She was born in Buchanan, on Jan. 10, 1944, daughter of the late Murdoc David and Oda Belle “McClure” Brannon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Harrison; brothers, O.V. Brannon, Al Brannon, Franklin Brannon; sisters, Elizabeth Bowling, Catherine Masi, Murdie Cheatwood, Gladys Miller, Alice Seccuro, Janelle Summerville, Joyce Dobbs; and son-in-law, Dana Cole.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Saturday, October 15, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Oct 15
Memorial
Saturday, October 15, 2022
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
