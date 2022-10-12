Frances (Fran) Harrison of Buchanan, Georgia passed away at her residence on October 1, 2022. She was born in Buchanan, Georgia on January 10, 1944, daughter of the late Murdoc David and Oda Belle “McClure” Brannon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Harrison; brothers, O.V. Brannon, Al Brannon, Franklin Brannon; sisters, Elizabeth Bowling, Catherine Masi, Murdie Cheatwood, Gladys Miller, Alice Seccuro, Janelle Summerville, Joyce Dobbs; and Son-In-Law, Dana Cole.
Survivors include her children Lisa Cole of Hiram, Georgia and Tonya and Alex Leary of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren Ethan Mann, Candace Cole and Harrison Leary; and numerous nieces and nephews including Janice Bowman and Gary Harrison.
