Fifty years to the day after the D-Day invasion, I found myself in France, sweating my butt off in a major heat wave. I had secured a Georgia Department of Education scholarship to study abroad, and I was experiencing serious misgivings as I sat on the métro, holding a handkerchief to my mouth and nose to combat the body odor emanating from literally everyone in our unairconditioned train car. It was never supposed to be 90 degrees Fahrenheit in June in France! Everyone knows that!

Very few restaurants and public places were air-conditioned, and even fewer private residences were. Yet the heat wave was very real and very intense. News reports came through every day declaring the number of people (mostly elderly) who had died as a result of the extreme heat.

Trending Videos