In partnership with the Fox Theatre Institute, the Georgia Library Service, the Carrollton Center for the Arts, and the West Georgia Regional Library System, Neva Lomason Memorial Library is pleased to announce that Fox in a Box, a traveling pop-up exhibit exploring the history of the iconic Fox Theatre, is visiting for the month of February 2023.
Three colorful panels bring the history of the theatre to life, from its construction in the 1920s to the grassroots effort to prevent its destruction in the 1970s.
