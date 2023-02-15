Bremen and Pepperell both scored two runs apiece in the second and seventh innings on Monday, but it was an Aiden Price run in the fourth that allowed the Blue Devils (1-1) to close out their first win of the young season, 5-4.

Bremen pitcher Noah Walker was credited for the win on the mound, as he allowed no hits through three innings with a pair of strikeouts and three walks. Easton White and Caden Johnson also pitched two innings apiece in the win.

