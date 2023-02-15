Bremen and Pepperell both scored two runs apiece in the second and seventh innings on Monday, but it was an Aiden Price run in the fourth that allowed the Blue Devils (1-1) to close out their first win of the young season, 5-4.
Bremen pitcher Noah Walker was credited for the win on the mound, as he allowed no hits through three innings with a pair of strikeouts and three walks. Easton White and Caden Johnson also pitched two innings apiece in the win.
Batting in the top of the second, Bremen took an early lead as Jake Steed scored on a ground out by Cole McKenzie. Later in the frame with two outs on the board, Price stole home plate to put Bremen ahead 2-0.
Pepperell was quick to respond, as Kaleb Davis hit an RBI single with two runners on base in the bottom of the second. Davis later scored on a passed ball to tie the game up at 2-2.
After a scoreless third, Bremen was up to bat in the fourth. With two outs, Price scored on a wild pitch by Cade Middleton to put the Blue Devils in front again, 3-2.
That proved to be the difference in the game.
In the seventh inning, Dylan Huey had a two-out RBI single, which was followed by a Brady Robinson run scored on a ball put into play by William Seale to give Bremen a 5-2 advantage with just three outs needed to win the game.
Pepperell managed to find home plate twice in the seventh, but catcher Huey threw the final out at first after a dropped third strike.
Bremen's next game will be on the road at Chapel Hill on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
