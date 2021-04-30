Individuals become independent when challenged to explore their own knowledge.
Luke McGrew soloed his first aircraft— a Cessna Skyhawk— on April 27.
“After hours of practice at West Georgia Regional Airport, my instructor, Nathan Bishop, thought I was ready to solo,” said Luke, now a fourth-generation flyer in his family. “So on April 27, I found myself in the Cessna N172 taxiing to runway 17 all by myself with only my training and knowledge to rely on.”
Luke is currently a junior at Carrollton High School and is expected to graduate in 2022. He has a long family history of flight. His great grandfather was a Marine F4U4 “Corsair” pilot in World War II, his grandfather was a Marine CH-46 “Chinook” helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, and his father was a Marine FA-18, F-16 Pilot in Afghanistan and Iraq.
After he graduates next year, his plans will be to follow in their footsteps by furthering his flight career.
“Right now, my college decision is undecided,” said Luke. “But I am looking at Embry-Riddle, Auburn University, and LeTourneau University.”
Until Luke graduates high school, his first solo will be something he will never forget. By engaging in this experience, he will know what to expect and how to better himself in the future.
“Flying solo for the first time is a feeling that I will always carry with me throughout the duration of my flight career,” said Luke. “Flying alone in the pattern was super fun.
“I really got the chance to notice how quiet it gets in the cabin. It was very peaceful, and it gave me a chance to clear my head and actually live in the moment. So that was my favorite part of soloing.”
Luke realized during this experience that although he spent much time familiarizing himself with everything about flying, there was still some kind of doubt in the back on his mind.
“A mix of unsettlement and doubt came over me on my first take-off and landing,” said Luke. “I was worried that something would happen and I wouldn’t have my instructor to rely on. But after taking the plane up around the pattern a few times, I went to feeling like a rock star.
“I remember feeling bliss and an eagerness. I was finally free and had nothing to worry about because I was in charge.”
Luke’s father, Aaron McGrew, has been alongside him for the entire experience. He has been Luke’s biggest supporter.
“I was not nervous,” said Aaron. “Seeing him and Nathan in all maneuvers required, I knew he was ready.”
