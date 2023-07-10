Four UWG women’s golf standouts were named 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars on Thursday.
Ainsley Cowart, Maddy Schultz, Katherine Densmore, and Madison Chappell each earned the honor, with the trio of Cowart, Schultz, and Densmore earning it for the fourth time in their careers. Cowart garnered All-American Scholar honors as a freshman at Troy before transferring to UWG to earn it three consecutive years.
Schultz and Densmore have been All-American Scholars four times at UWG and are set to return, alongside Chappell, for fifth years in 2023-24.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of West Georgia’s players.
To be selected, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher and have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.
