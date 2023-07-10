Four UWG women’s golf standouts were named 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars on Thursday.

Ainsley Cowart, Maddy Schultz, Katherine Densmore, and Madison Chappell each earned the honor, with the trio of Cowart, Schultz, and Densmore earning it for the fourth time in their careers. Cowart garnered All-American Scholar honors as a freshman at Troy before transferring to UWG to earn it three consecutive years.