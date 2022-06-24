Four Wolves were honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week as the quartet of outdoor track and field standouts were named All-Region performers.
Brandi Boddy, Paishence Collier, Melita-Marie Roachford, and Lexi Walton each earned the distinction after solid 2022 seasons.
Boddy and Roachford represented the throws department well as Boddy earned the All-Region nod in the shot put while Roachford was All-Region in the hammer. Boddy continued to up her school record in the shot this year, hitting her best 14.04m in her last meet of her career.
She is a two-time GSC Champion in the outdoor shot put and was named the GSC Co-Field Athlete of the Year in 2022. Roachford finished second in the GSC in the hammer throw, hitting a distance of 48.36m.
Collier, an All-Region selection in the long jump holds the school record in that event, hitting 5.91m in the GSC Championships and finishing second.
Lexi Walton, a freshman, earned All-Region honors in the heptathlon, as she finished third in the event at the 2022 GSC Championships, racking up 3,726 points.
West Georgia has now produced 27 USTFCCCA Outdoor All-Region selections since 2015. The four selections are the most since 2018 when Andrea Foster, Nya Moses, Trisan Haughton, and Dawn McCaskill were all named All-Region following that season.
